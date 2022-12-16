Victim in Dededo assault dies

A man, who earlier this week was on life support after allegedly being attacked by two brothers in Dededo, has died, police said.

On Sunday evening, the Guam Police Department responded to reports of an altercation involving four to five people near Santa Lourdes Street in Dededo, which resulted in a man being taken to the hospital after being found unconscious with a laceration on his forehead.

The man taken to the hospital was identified as Arno Narruhn and an autopsy conducted Thursday by chief medical examiner Dr. Jeffrey Nine found the manner of his death was a homicide and cause of death was a blunt force head injury, according to GPD.

Earlier this week, brothers Branty Walliby and Jerron Walliby were arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection to the attack. When the complaint was filed Tuesday against the two brothers, Narruhn reportedly was on life support. Another person also was injured.

GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella confirmed that the Office of the Attorney General was aware of the autopsy being conducted and will move forward with the new information of Narruhn's death.

OAG spokesperson Carlina Charfauros told The Guam Daily Post that prosecutors "will review the autopsy report and make a determination on if there is probable cause for additional charges."

"If so, we will file a superseding indictment," Charfauros added.

Altercation

According to the documents charging the Walliby brothers, two people, one of whom is now confirmed to be Narruhn, were drinking alcohol together on a walk home around 4 p.m. Sunday when they encountered the suspects.

The brothers reportedly wanted to fight Narruhn and the other man near New Fatima Mart, but the second man told Narruhn not to fight them, according to court documents, and told the the brothers and another man to go home.

The second victim reported not remembering what happened next or what happened to Narruhn.

Other witnesses, however, were able to identify one of the brothers "who appeared to be drunk and was picking fights," a magistrate complaint alleged.

Another witness told police he saw a friend he knew as "Pran or Bran" beating up another man while two others attempted to help the one being assaulted, the complaint stated.

GPD investigators said surveillance footage corroborated the event as reported by the witnesses. The suspects, however, denied starting the fight.

According to the complaint, Branty Walliby stated, after being told to leave, he and his brother were cursed at. He told police that the victims showed them "the middle finger." That angered Branty Walliby, who allegedly admitted to police that he punched Narruhn multiple times.

In Jerron Walliby's version of events, court documents state, "he and his brother were drinking beer in front of the store. He claimed two males ... (were) staring at them for no reason and then started yelling at them."

Jerron Walliby told police that's when his older brother "stood up and punched" Narruhn and then punched the second victim. Jerron Walliby also told police he punched Narruhn several times along with his brother.