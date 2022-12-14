A man is fighting for his life after an altercation Sunday involving four to five people at the Fatima area of Dededo. Two brothers have been charged in the Superior Court of Guam on allegations of aggravated assault.

Guam Police Department officers arrived on scene to find a man lying on the ground in the parking lot of Manejero Apartments. Police reported the man was unconscious and had a laceration on his forehead, and also reported a second person was injured.

According to police, the investigation led them to identify two suspects who are brothers: Branty Walliby, 28, and Jerron Walliby, 20. The brothers are neighbors of the the two injured people, according to court documents.

A complaint filed Tuesday against the two brothers noted the second victim told police that he and his nephew were drinking alcohol together on a walk home around 4 p.m. Sunday when they encountered the defendants.

"As they were walking home, he saw three males unknown to him in front of the New Fatima Mart. The unknown males wanted to fight the two. Victim 2 told Victim l not to fight them and told the three males to go home. He did not recall what happened next, nor what happened to Victim 1,” police stated in the magistrate's complaint.

Witnesses identified a “Randy” as one of the men “who wanted to fight and was told to leave the area," police reported. "He had appeared ‘drunk’ and was picking fights.”

Another witness told police he saw “a friend he knew as 'Pran or Bran’ beating up another male while two others attempted to help the one being assaulted."

Although the second victim could not recall the events that transpired, GPD said surveillance footage corroborated events witnesses reported.

The magistrate's complaint noted that another witness broke up the fight and, with the second victim's assistance, “were able to carry Victim 1 to the parking lot of the Manejero Apratments."

The Walliby brothers denied starting the fight. Each told police the injured people began the altercation.

"Victim 1 and Victim 2, respectively, came over and caused trouble with them. He claimed he told them to leave. They did not and apparently cursed at them. Defendant 1 said they showed them, he and Jerron, the 'middle finger,'” court documents state.

This reportedly angered Branty Walliby, who allegedly admitted to police that he punched the first victim multiple times. He also punched the second victim before leaving in a car, according to the magistrate's complaint.

Police noted swelling on Branty Walliby’s right hand and abrasions to the thumb and wrist areas of both his hands.

In Jerron Walliby’s version of events, court documents stated, “he and his brother were drinking beer in front of the store. He claimed two males … (were) staring at them for no reason and then started yelling at them.”

Jerron Walliby told police that’s when his older brother “stood up and punched” the first victim and then punched the second victim. Jerron Walliby also told police he punched the first victim several times with his brother.

The Walliby brothers were charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Branty Walliby was additionally charged with assault as a misdemeanor.

While this is Jerron Walloby’s first arrest, his brother was arrested in February and charged with assault and family violence, as well as criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Victim 1 was reported to be on life support as of the writing of the magistrate's complaint, according to court documents.