The victim who was a minor when images of her engaged in sexually explicit acts were circulated on social media testified in federal court on Monday.

But her testimony was kept under seal, which means the hearing was not open to the public.

The victim’s mother also testified under seal in the case against defendant Steven Mamaril.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Mamaril, who has pleaded guilty to possession of child porn, faces up to 37 months in prison after he admitted in the District Court of Guam to sharing the images.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood had ordered the federal government last week to answer why others were never prosecuted in the child pornography case.

In response, the US Attorney’s Office declined to provide the court with a culpability statement pertaining to potential targets of any criminal prosecution, adding that the matter is still an open investigation.

But, the chief judge again ordered the prosecution to file the culpability report by Wednesday, as she said the victim was victimized hundreds of times and is experiencing trauma.

Mamaril, who remains out of prison, will be back in court for sentencing on Jan. 18, 2022.

Investigation

Investigators note that unidentified girls had accessed the victim’s phone and sent her personal images to others, court documents state. The images circulated on WhatsApp chats to two local high schools before it eventually appeared on a Bank of Guam co-workers' chat group called, "For the Boys and B****es,” in March 2015.

The group chat included 14 members to include Mamaril, who was employed with the Bank of Guam at the time.

According to the plea agreement, between Jan. 1 and April 21, 2015, he knowingly possessed one or more matters that he knew contained a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit acts.

Mamaril admitted he downloaded and stored the images on his phone two days later before texting it to another phone number, and he knew that the video showed a minor engaging in sexual conduct.

Mamaril will also have to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, Post files state.