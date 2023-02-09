A victim of an inheritance scam testified that she felt like she had a sisterly relationship with one of the women accused of defrauding her out of thousands of dollars.

Wednesday in the District Court of Guam marked the second day of trial for Sally Cruz Roberto, Monique Jones, and Mekayda Jones, who are all charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and dozens of wire fraud counts.

The three women are alleged to have been involved in scamming island residents who believed they would receive millions of dollars in supposed inheritance money, according to court documents.

Federal prosecutor Marivic David first asked one witness, 58-year-old Catherine Paragas, general questions about her job before asking about her particular involvement in the scam.

Paragas said that she had worked with Roberto who, along with Teresa Adamos Pereda, convinced dozens of victims on island they would receive money from an inheritance if they gave advance payments for processing and other fees.

Pereda was not on trial because she was charged separately and was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for her part.

Paragas testified she initially “invested” $20,000 for the inheritance. It then amounted to a total of $33,000 over the course of a few years.

Alongside her explanation of how the payments were being obtained, David showed text message conversations between Paragas and Roberto to the jury.

The messages from Roberto were often forwarded from Pereda who, over the years, would ask for more money to meet deadlines and avoid paying late fees. In addition, the messages would be accompanied by verses from the Bible.

“There is power in unity according to Psalm 133:1,” one of the texts read.

David then asked Paragas about a text where she and Roberto would call each other “sis.”

“Sally had become my good friend and, in my heart, she became a sister to me,” Paragas explained to David.

Trial began Tuesday with attorneys giving opening statements and FBI Special Agent David Anderson called as the first witness by the U.S. attorney's office. After Anderson's testimony was completed Wednesday morning, Paragas was called to testify. Trial is expected to continue for three weeks before Senior District Judge John Coughenour.

Charges

Mekayda Jones, Monique Jones and Roberto were three among several individuals to be charged in connection to the scheme.

Other defendants included Nigerian citizens with Florida addresses, Jide Abimbola, Okechukwu Iwuji, Oneybachum Oseji and Marcus Unigwe.

Prior to trial, Abimbola and Iwuji pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for their part. They face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

According to federal court records, Unigwe's case was severed and will be prosecuted separately.