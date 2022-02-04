The son of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Quinata Sanchez took the witness stand during day two of the murder trial against Joyner Scott Sked.

The trial was paused in the Superior Court of Guam for five days following opening statements and the government’s first few witnesses.

Sanchez’s son, Lawrence Gofigan, was called as a government witness.

Gofigan lived with the former mayor. He recalled the last time he saw his father.

“It was the Thursday before Easter,” Gofigan said. “He said he was going uptown to pay his bills.”

Sanchez had borrowed his daughter’s car, which was later seen parked outside of Rudy Quinata’s residence.

Quinata is being tried separately in connection with Sanchez’s death.

Gofigan said his sister called him to check on their dad.

“She said she got a call from GPD that they got a call of the car being at Rudy’s resident, so she asked me to go check it out,” he said.

Gofigan was unaware that his father had been brutally murdered and was lifeless inside the home.

“I tried to call out to see if anyone would come out, but no one came out,” he said. “I saw my sister’s car … I asked the neighbor if he saw my dad and he said no.”

The government showed the jury a photo that police captured of the car that was parked in front of Quinata’s residence that day.

Sked faces charges of murder and aggravated assault; both include a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. Prosecutors allege Sked used scissors to stab Sanchez to death in April 2021.

Trial is ongoing before Judge Vernon Perez.