A victim testifying against a man on trial on charges related to several incidents this year said he was drunk the night he and his wife were assaulted by the defendant.

Gino Tedtaotao Muareluk is currently on trial in the Superior Court of Guam on charges connected to three separate incidents earlier this year.

On Thursday morning, Chimi Kintin was called as a witness to testify about an incident June 21 involving Kintin and his wife, who is Muareluk's mother, being assaulted by Muareluk.

Assistant Attorney General Renaida San Nicolas asked Kintin, who is Muareluk's stepfather, about the details of the incident.

Kintin said he saw Muareluk arguing with the defendant's mother before seeing Muareluk push her.

"I was kind of confused. I don't know what happened," Kintin said with the help of a Chuukese interpreter.

"I don't know what's going on because that's her son," added Kintin, who also remembered calling out Muareluk's name after seeing his wife get pushed.

Kintin then said he was able to pick up his wife and take her out of the house, but was kicked in the face by Muareluk in the process.

After getting out of the residence and making their way to the road, Kintin said his wife called the police to report Muareluk.

According to court documents, Kintin's wife told the police Muareluk punched her mouth and kicked her stomach. Kintin said Muareluk punched him, but the police reported seeing no injuries on either of them.

Defense

Muareluk's attorney, Peter Santos, from the Alternate Public Defender, asked Kintin about a 911 call made earlier in the night because Muareluk was experiencing chest pains.

"Isn't that true?" Santos asked, attempting to confirm with Kintin.

"I don't know, I don't remember," Kintin replied and added he was drinking beer the night of the incident.

"How much were you drinking that night?" Santos asked in a follow-up question.

"Twelve Natural (Ice beers)," Kintin replied.

Charges

In addition to the alleged assault on his mother and stepfather, Muareluk is accused of stabbing a man with a machete and violating a stay-away order.

In the stabbing reported in February, a man told police Muareluk stabbed him after Guam Police Department officers saw him with "four lacerations to his head and neck that were bleeding profusely," court documents state.

The man further said, "Gino stabbed me," according to court documents.

The alleged violation of a court order occurred June 11, when a woman said Muareluk came to her house and attempted to speak with her despite being ordered by the court to stay away, documents state.

Muareluk was charged with aggravated assault with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon, advanced stalking, family violence, assault and violation of a court order.