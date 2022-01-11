Jay San Nicolas was getting lunch with his two children at the KFC restaurant in Macheche on Sunday when a pickup suddenly collided head-on with his vehicle as they were about to leave the drive-thru.

He had spotted the truck being towed by another car just moments earlier near Ysengsong Road, unaware of what was about to occur.

“We got in line, and we were in the drive-thru about to get our food. Then, I look up and I see this truck again being pulled, but I guess the rope snapped as they were taking the turn up toward Macheche. The truck hits the center island and next thing you know it came straight at us,” San Nicolas said. “The kids were looking at it like, wow. Then I told the kids to hold on and boom, he flew over the parking median and right into us.”

The blue Nissan pickup that hit him was being towed by what appeared to be a late 2000 model blue Santa Fe or Tucson. The driver in that car didn’t turn back to check on the man he was towing.

San Nicolas tried to talk to the driver following the crash, while at the same time caring for his children who were inside his vehicle.

“He didn’t even ask if we were OK. He was just looking at the truck and like he was trying to get away. I said, ‘Dude, where you going?’ … He was scratching his head trying to look away. I said, 'There was a car that was pulling you. Where did that car go?’ And so, I guess he went to the side of the road to look for the road. My youngest was crying at the time. Then, I looked up and saw he was further away, and I said, ‘Ay man, you are not trying to run away. Get your a** back over here.’ I was carrying my boy and when I looked around the vehicle and then looked to see where the guy went, he was already gone,” he said.

San Nicolas said the suspect took off behind the Macheche Plaza toward the Dededo Mall.

“I’m not glad about it, but I am happy that no one was seriously injured. That guy was hurt. I would’ve chased him and caught him. But, I couldn’t,” he said, as he also noticed the suspect left a screwdriver in the truck’s ignition.

“I was bummed out that I fell victim to a hit-n-run ... and the guy split,” he said. “He was an older guy who kind of looked like he was on drugs.”

He described the suspect as being about 5 feet 10 inches with a thin build, dark complexion, possibly local and in his late 40s to early 50s.

There's been no word from the Guam Police Department if an arrest has been made.

GPD has not yet provided information about the crash.

Despite the incident, San Nicolas said he is just grateful that he and his children were able to get away unharmed.

“It could’ve been worse,” he said.