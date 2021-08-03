A man was arrested after allegedly trying to steal from a business in Tamuning early Sunday morning.

Bonich Buekea, 19, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony and theft as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, management of Megabyte responded to the store after the intrusion alarm was activated around 5 am.

The victims detained the suspect who was still inside the store until officers showed up, documents state.

Police reviewed surveillance video, which showed the suspect allegedly prying the door locks with a knife, and attempting to take a laptop computer.

Authorities also found a backpack in the parking lot nearby with $500 worth of items including wireless headphones, speakers and web cameras, documents state.