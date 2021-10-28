Victim's mom to police: ‘You found him’

A mother was in tears after first responders recovered the remains of a man believed to be her son, Michael Jose Castro, 27, in a jungle area in Yigo on Wednesday afternoon.

Castro was last seen almost one year ago – on Oct. 29, 2020.

“You found him,” said Melanie Castro Guerrero, as she hugged and thanked police detectives at the scene.

Michael Castro's parents and other relatives were called to the scene in the Jånum Point area in Yigo when detectives found the remains.

“It’s been almost a year and to get that call that there might be a break in the case, I just can’t explain how there is a little bit of relief.”

Investigators said an autopsy needs to be performed to confirm the identity of the body.

“As a mother, it definitely feels like if it is Michael’s remains then at least he can be found. It’s the worst thing to go through the last year and not even knowing and knowing that my son was out there somewhere lying on the island,” she said. “I just don’t think it’s right for any person to be left like that. It’s very difficult.”

Police Chief Stephen Ignacio declined to say how his detectives learned of a body in a jungle area in Yigo.

A source has confirmed one of two defendants facing murder charges in the disappearance of Castro led police to the site after he was transported from jail.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“The detectives never give up on our cases,” said GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio. “Over the past 24 hours, we developed new information which led us to the discovery of evidence and human remains. Based on all of the information that we’ve received to date, we strongly believe that the human remains that we recovered up in the Yigo area are those of Mr. Michael Castro.”

He said the remains were found inside of a "container."

Police were seen transporting a drum wrapped with crime scene tape from the site.

The defendants, 23-year-old Nicholas Wayne Moore and Troy Ryan Damian, 32, have each been charged with aggravated murder and murder.

It was Damian who led police to the site, a source confirmed.

In June, Damian allegedly bragged to someone who ultimately became a source of information for authorities that he and Moore had killed Castro.

Damian also allegedly told the source that he and Moore put Castro in a drum after he was killed.

An acquaintance of Moore, Castro went missing late last year and his vehicle was later found in a locked compound owned by a business being run by the defendant's father, documents state.