The man and woman, kidnapped at knifepoint, who feared for their lives for several hours at the old Bordallo mansion in Yona testified in court nearly five years after the incident.

Sentencing started on Monday for Darren Jared Carandang Cruz before Superior Court of Guam Judge Dana Gutierrez.

The former Department of Corrections officer has since written an apology to the court stating that he regrets his actions in 2016, according to defense attorney David Lujan.

“I am still trying to move toward closure for myself and my boys,” said the female victim who was known to Cruz.

Assistant Attorney General David Rivera read her letter in court stating that she wanted to end their relationship due to the defendant’s drug use and infidelity, among other issues.

“Our marriage was so violent…I was so scared when I found Darren in my apartment. He was so high on drugs. When he took us away, I thought I would never see my sons, and no one would ever find my body,” she said in her written testimony. “Since that day he broke into my apartment, my life had been extremely difficult.”

She said she has since sought counseling, but still finds it difficult to concentrate at work, has nightmares and remains in constant fear.

The male victim testified in person during the sentencing hearing.

“He jumped up and yelled, 'surprise,' which I definitely was,” he said. “(She) threatened to call 911 and that’s when he punched me in the face.”

The victim recalled the suspect walking them over to the abandoned mansion from a nearby apartment building with a knife in his hand.

“In the apartment, he said it would have been easier to bring a gun but it would have been too loud,” he said. “I was fearful, anxious. I didn’t know how to react. My thought process was to follow his orders to keep my life and damage to a minimum.”

The victim testified that he recalled the defendant questioning the woman about other relationships, and even went through their cellphones.

He recalled being told by the defendant that he would slice their throats and throw their bodies over the cliff.

“I was thinking, how do I survive this? I did not think I was going to make it out of there,” he said.

He also testified that they were forced to go to the mansion around 10:30 p.m. that day, and stayed there until sunrise the following morning.

“That’s when he decided we were going to walk back to the apartment and let us go,” he said. “The contingent of letting us go is we don’t report it to police.”

The victim told the court that he wants the defendant to get the maximum sentence allowed.

“Early on I was getting night terrors. I would wake up in the middle of the night in cold sweats, I can’t move and can’t sleep. Basically, I would see a shadow figure leaning over me,” he said. “He knew what he was doing. He took matters into his own hands and he needs to pay the price.”

Court files state that after the assault, Cruz walked the pair back to their residence and told the two that he had a sick mind. According to Post files, Cruz also told the man he did not trust him and that if he went to the police, Cruz would kill him and his parents.

Both the prosecution and defense also had doctors testify about the stress and depression that Cruz dealt with prior to the incident.

Lujan asked the court for the hearing to be continued for another day so that he can review the testimony from the medical professionals.

Cruz will be back in court on March 4 for the sentencing hearing to continue.

In August 2019, Cruz pleaded guilty to kidnapping as a second-degree felony, burglary as a third-degree felony, terrorizing as a third-degree felony and assault as a misdemeanor.

He faces a maximum of 28 years in prison, Post files state.