Police are looking into a brawl between an undetermined number of people on San Vitores Street in Tumon early Sunday morning, said Sgt. Paul Tapao, Guam Police Department spokesman.

He said more information will be forthcoming.

Video of the fight is circulating on social media. It shows a number of men, reportedly military personnel, fighting until others yelling, “Break it up, break it up. Security, break it up.” They manage to pull several people apart.

The Guam Daily Post has reached out to local military officials.