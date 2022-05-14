A sexually explicit video of a 6-year-old girl led to the arrest of a man accused of molesting the child.

Raymond Ignacio Reyes Cruz, 48, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, a witness saw an explicit video that the child recorded of herself on her cellphone and asked why she would make a video exposing herself.

The girl allegedly said that she learned it from Cruz, according to court documents.

The child said in court documents that Cruz would get naked in front of her. The girl also said Cruz walked into her room last year while she was sleeping, pulled down her shorts, and molested her, documents state.

She allegedly told officers that Cruz said he was sorry and left the room after she got up and turned on the lights.

The alleged incident occurred in May 2021 when the child was 5.

Cruz told police he had access to the girl’s house at that time, but denied ever touching her, documents state.