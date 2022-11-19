Former Guam resident and U.S. Navy Corpsman Keith Gum is putting his art on display at the University of Guam Isla Center for the Arts until Nov. 25.

Titled "3rd Platoon: A Corpsman’s Story of the Vietnam War," his exhibition demonstrates his time on duty during the armed conflict using the art of block printing, a method of carving linoleum, rubber or wood, then printing on paper or cloth.

Gum used woodblock for his work, which he had been introduced to in high school, when he was doing only sculpture. He continued to work in the medium as a UOG student soon after, he told The Guam Daily Post.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"I graduated from this university in Japan and the Japanese, of course, were the greatest of printmakers. So I started looking at woodcuts there ... every week or so," Gum explained. "When I came back to Guam, I was working with professor (Robert) Sajnovsky in printmaking. So that's what got me going."

His influences were artists including Katsushika Hokusai, Utagawa Hiroshige and Kitagawa Utamaro, known for their Japanese woodblock printing.

Each of Gum's works reflects a moment he experienced while on duty, exposing the raw, emotional and eye-opening side of the war.

"I think a lot of veterans look at the movies, the media, and they focus solely, almost, on heroic deeds and the veterans who came back as decorated heroes," said Gum. "I admire them. I respect them, but it doesn't tell the whole story. The rest of us came back with stories and they're worth telling. Nobody can understand the war if they just look at that narrow few that came back as heroes."

His art is being displayed at UOG's Isla Center of the Arts, featuring text beside each work of art telling the stories of what he experienced, to avoid misinterpretation. Gum became emotional when asked if there was a painting the viewers could not miss and recommended they take the time to examine the piece called, "NVA Gunner."

His artwork mostly consists of specific earth tone color schemes, including greens, yellows and browns. The common statement colors appeared as red bloodstains and flames or orange fireworks. Gum's military equipment made a special appearance. Displays featured his boots, belt and personal photos.

Velma Yamashita, the coordinator of the Isla Center for the Arts and associate UOG professor, was part of the group that assembled the exhibition and witnessed the effect the work had on the public.

"One of the things that I enjoy about my job is putting the exhibit together. So, he sent the prints from the Philippines. I just laid everything out as I was doing condition reports and when you see it in person - seeing artwork in a book versus in person- it's a very different experience," Yamashita said. "That's one of the things that we try to do here. We show a variety of artwork. We wanted this show to be open on Veterans Day so we can invite the veterans over to see the art show."

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jerrold Dwayne Castro (Ret.) and U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Joe Vitt (Ret.) made an appearance to view the art exhibition. As former members of the military, they were moved by the realistic and recurring themes of war and sacrifice.

"I'm actually a faculty member here at the art department and I've actually learned about this exhibit months ago," said Castro. "But it's something that I've been looking forward to just because it's near and dear to my heart. (It's) about service members and about experiencing in their service, whether it's combat or not."

He also shared how, although he's from the Army, all service members are brothers and sisters with the shared experience.

Vitt explained the significance of showing the public the unfiltered side of fighting for one's country.

"In my opinion, news, social media and so forth oftentimes gets the story wrong and it's biased. Therefore, when it comes straight from those that experienced it," said Vitt, "that's their true feelings and experiences that can be related to other generations, as well as allowing that individual to, maybe, exorcise some demons by recalling it rather than forgetting about it."

Vitt, talking about Gum, said he "just wanted to see what his experiences were and how he was able to capture that in art, as well as the writing aspect and what I can take from that."

Former UOG professor Robert Sajnovsky brought Gum's work to the art gallery and also viewed the exhibition in support, while revealing the early days of the artist. At UOG Sajnovsky taught painting, drawing and printmaking, where he witnessed Gum in the 1970s experimenting and learning different forms of art.

"He was always trying things. He was in abstract art for a while," Sajnovsky said. "He's a tremendous artist now. I'm really proud that I kicked it off a little bit from him."

According to Sajnovsky, now retired for 20 years, Keith Gum's recent work was able to show real feelings.

"I mean, there's art for decoration, and then there's art for expression and getting emotions across, and this is what Keith's art is about. Because he wouldn't hang these things in your home because they remind you of bad things that happened. A lot of people are making art like this, but it doesn't really get much publicity. But it should."