Vigilance committee calls on GHURA director to reveal lawmakers' names

The Vigilance Committee is demanding the names of two lawmakers who the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority executive director said allegedly have conflicts of interest regarding the housing program.

The committee issued a press release noting that GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna had commented in local media that two lawmakers had a conflict of interest with the federally funded housing program. However, he declined to name them because the general election was only days away, the Committee stated.

The Vigilance Committee then filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the names of the two lawmakers.

In response to the Sunshine request, GHURA Legal Counsel Attorney Charles H. McDonald II denied the request for public records citing GCA 10108 (b) and attorney-client privilege, the Vigilance Committee stated.

“We expect nothing less than full transparency from our public officials. So, it’s rather disappointing that Director Ray Topasna is choosing to hide behind GHURA’s legal counsel instead of choosing to be transparent, especially after he made some very public statements on the conflict of interest issue right before the general election,” stated Lee Webber of the Vigilance Committee.

Guam Code Annotated states that “records of complaints to, or investigations conducted by, or records of intelligence information, or security procedures or information, of an agency or its personnel” aren’t considered public information or information that can be disclosed to the public.

“The election is over, Director Topasna. We demand that you do the right thing, be responsible and provide the requested information,” Webber stated.

The Vigilance Committee is a nonprofit organization that aims to promote the government's compliance with the Open Government Law and the Sunshine Reform Act. It also works to promote ways to improve the dissemination and disclosure of information to the general public.