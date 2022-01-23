The Vigilance Committee, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring government compliance with disclosure laws, is calling attention to government entities that it says has been non-compliant with requirements of the Open Government Law related to their publication of meeting notices.

These entities are:

Guam Visitors Bureau Northern Soil and Water Conservation District Board Guam Board of Examiners for Optometry Tamuning Mayor’s Office ‒ Tatuha Alcohol Beverage Control Board Guam Solid Waste Authority Serve Guam Commission Guam Interagency Coordinating Council Department of Parks and Recreation

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A Jan. 20 letter to the governor and attorney general was the organization's second call for action, according to Vigilance Committee President Lee Webber.

"Pursuant to Open Government Law, we demand that any public agency who has been found in violation of the Law cure and correct any illegally taken action and provide the public the awareness and opportunity to comment of which it was deprived, e.g. the formal and explicit withdrawal from any commitment made, coupled with a disclosure at a subsequent meeting of why individual members of the public agency took the positions — by vote or otherwise — that they did, accompanied by the full opportunity for informed comment by members of the public at the same meeting, notice of which is properly included on the posted agenda," Webber stated.

Governor's office to review

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokeswoman, said Adelup is reviewing to determine whether they agree with the Vigilance Committee's determinations.

"If any boards or commissions we oversee are non-compliant, we will work with them to ensure future compliance," she added.

The governor's office oversees over 80 boards and commissions.

Carlina Charfauros, spokeswoman for the Office of the Attorney General, said the OAG responded to the Vigilance Committee Thursday, and had no comment on the letter.

The Vigilance Committee specified violations of the Open Government Law in their letter: publication of agenda item details being nonexistent or insufficient; information to view the broadcast of regular and special meetings; or compliance with the Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

But the most common violation for published agendas is the failure to provide sufficient detail when listing agenda items.

"When issued a notice of violation by our committee, a few agencies responded to the lack of sufficient detail in some of their agenda items as “standard items” placed on the agenda, but not discussed during the publicly held meeting. These instances of violations are at best anomalous and at worst misleading to the public," Webber stated.

The group also highlighted agenda deficiencies last year.

Void and no effect

Public Law 36-34, enacted in June last year, requires that agency meetings be live broadcasted. It also mandates that meeting notices contain agenda items with enough detail "to put the public on notice as to what is to be discussed." Any action taken at a meeting would be void if the agenda publication or broadcasting requirements were not met.

The Vigilance Committee stated that it is aware of boards and commissions who have ratified their actions taking during board meetings in order to cure noncompliance with the law. The committee contends that the law is clear in stating that actions taken during noncompliant meetings are void and of no effect, and not just voidable.

With regard to this, Paco-San Agustin said that until Adelup confirms whether they agree that the notices were deficient, they will refrain from further comment.

While the Vigilance Committee listed the Tamuning Mayor's Office, the governor's office doesn't oversee that office, as it falls under the Mayors' Council of Guam.

Angel Sablan, the executive director for the MCOG, was not sent the Vigilance Committee's letter but the Guam Daily Post did share it with him to get comment from the council. The MCOG has been compliant with the updated requirements of the Open Government Law, according to Sablan.

"Individual mayors offices have been notified and advised of the law. We do not conduct their meetings so the onus of compliance is on the individual mayor’s office. We will once again remind all offices of PL 36-34," he added.