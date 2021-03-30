Vigilance Committee: Refusal to release report 'does nothing to enhance the respectability of the CLTC'

The Chamorro Land Trust Commission's decision to deny the disclosure of its chairman's report stemming from a land application swap does little to further the reputation of the commission, according to the Vigilance Committee, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring government compliance with disclosure laws. The committee also renewed calls for the release of the report and other documents.

In denying the committee's request for documents, the commission indicated that personnel matters are exempted from disclosure under the Open Government Law.

"Stonewalling does nothing to enhance the respectability of the CLTC," Vigilance Committee President Lee P. Webber stated in a press release. "Why doesn’t Commissioner (John) Reyes simply provide us the Reyes Report? His reluctance to disclose the Reyes Report leaves both land agents and the general public unsure and potentially confused, still questioning the conduct of the CLTC administrator and the integrity of the entire CLTC process.

CLTC Chairman John Reyes Jr. developed the report after a land agent, Lydia Taleu, alleged that CLTC Administrative Director Jack Hattig III coerced her into including an illegal land application swap in her report to the commission. Hattig said he did not coerce the land agent but included his own recommendation in her report.

During a meeting in February, Taleu told CLTC commissioners that she felt Hattig coerced her into accommodating the swap, even though she knew it would violate the law.

CLTC legal counsel Nicolas Toft has also stated that he did not believe the commission had the authority to transfer application rights while the original applicant was still alive.

Sen. Joanne Brown has written to the governor requesting an investigation. Brown has said Hattig appeared to have committed forgery, adding that the commission has been "plagued" with corruption in the past and that the governor's administration acknowledged this in her first executive order separating the CLTC as its own entity.

The commission discussed the issue involving Hattig in a closed meeting in late March. The justification for keeping the meeting closed from the public was that it was a human resources matter. The takeaway from the meeting was that clarity, cooperation and transparency needed to be realized as the commission moved forward with its mission, according to Reyes.

Webber then submitted a request for Reyes' report and other documents. The chairman denied the request, according to the press release Monday. Despite the denial, the nonprofit is still seeking documents related to an attorney recommendation and other requirements for holding closed sessions, as well as the chairman's report.

Specifically, the CLTC sites Chapter 10108 subsection (b), which deals with investigations, and subsection (c), which deals with personnel or similar files, in denying the request.

Webber argues that Reyes' prior reluctance to call his meetings with staff an investigation warrants that his reliance on subsection (b) is inappropriate. Webber does not appear to address subsection (c), personnel files. He also argues that the chairman's report falls within the definition of public record based on media reporting of the nature of the report, and that the report and other documents must be submitted.

"When asked for the Reyes report, Commissioner Reyes refused to disclose the report citing an inapplicable section of the Open Government Law. Because CLTC was in session and non-compliant with other sections of the Open Government Law, Chairman Reyes committed a violation. Now he refuses to disclose a report in the face of a legitimate Sunshine Act Request," Webber stated in the Vigilance Committee press release.