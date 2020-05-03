A local watchdog organization formed in the summer of 2019 is getting increased attention as of late because of the current climate of the island during the COVID-19 pandemic − which means there is an even greater need for transparency as the government deals with the unique emergency, said Vigilance Committee President and founding member Michelle Armenta.

“The rights of the people of Guam have been trampled upon by these public officials who have asserted their alleged authority by shredding the Open Government Law and the Sunshine Reform Act; and thereby sabotaging not only the peoples’ right to know but one of the few ways in which the people are able to hold their government accountable,” she said.

The main purpose of the committee – whose membership comprises a cross section of professions, community leaders and everyday citizens – is to push for openness and transparency by public and government officials, along with compliance with the Open Government Law and Sunshine Reform Act. Armenta said the people have a right to know the process of governmental decision-making and have open access to public records.

She said a great number of their requests using the Freedom of Information Act have been thwarted or “stonewalled.” The group often has been given the runaround or presented with “document dumps” that don’t meet the requirements of the requests.

“While a couple of public officials have willingly complied to our Freedom of Information Act requests, the majority of public officials have taken us on a ride on the merry-go-round,” Armenta stated. “To those public officials who have willingly complied to any and all of our requests for information, we thank you!”

The committee is nonpartisan and not backed by any political affiliate.

“We have no interest in going after any particular group, person or agency. We are advocates for open government, transparency and good governance,” she said.

In early April, when Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey declined to name certain health care settings in which medical workers tested positive for COVID-19, the Vigilance Committee demanded the department do so and DPHSS complied with the request on April 20. The request is an example of the importance that freedom of information can have for the general public, said Armenta.

“Residents didn’t know which clinic’s workers had tested positive, so obviously it is something that can affect their lives,” Armenta said.

The group has also requested any type of documentation supporting the governor’s legal ability to suspend the Open Government Law. Allowing the government to act more quickly was a reason Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero gave for suspending certain portions of the law in March.

“We’ve been getting the runaround on that one. Janela Carrera (the governor's director of communications) provided us with nonresponsive documents – basically, the documents provided did not comply with my request,” she said.

While COVID-19 pushed certain information requests to the top of the heap for the committee in terms of priority, Armenta said the group will continue their quest after the pandemic.

“The people's right to know the process of governmental decision-making and to review public records to these determinations is key to holding public officials and government representatives accountable. We will continue to promote openness and transparency and require compliance with the Open Government Law and the Sunshine Reform Act by public officials and government representatives. This is not going to go away with COVID-19,” she said.