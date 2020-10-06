The Vigilance Committee, a nonprofit organization dedicated to government transparency, has released a "non-partisan survey to all senatorial candidates regarding their agenda for openness and transparency in government."

The publication deadline for candidates to respond is Friday at 5 p.m.

Survey questions include asking when the candidate was last concerned with transparency in government, how they will require boards and commissions to publicly disclose actions prior to final decision making, and how they will ensure laws regarding government transparency will remain whole and a priority during a public health emergency.

"It's become increasingly clear that public officials are choosing to cherry-pick information to disclose rather than following the spirit of the Open Government and Freedom of Information laws. Openness and transparency is key to holding public officials accountable," the organization's president, Lee P. Webber, stated in the release.

The public has an opportunity to change the way the government discloses its decision making so that the public is more clearly informed without needing to ask for the information, Webber added.

"This will involve a variety of initiatives that would ensure the public has access to user-friendly government websites and broader access to government data. It will also require our lawmakers to review and take action on measures that would reinforce the Open Government and Sunshine laws in a broader attempt to involve the public in governmental decision making," he said.

Responses to the survey, including "Did Not Respond" notices for candidates who failed to meet the deadline, will be published at www.stayvigilant.org on Oct. 12, according to the release.

The committee will also not be supporting or opposing any candidate for public office, the release added.