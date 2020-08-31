The Vigilance Committee is calling out Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio's administration for failing to document meetings of the Physicians Advisory Group.

The advisory group, as a body, and certain of its members, have helped shape the administration's decisions on COVID-19 restrictions.

The committee had sought records of the advisory group's meetings under the Freedom of Information Act and Guam's Sunshine Act. On Aug. 28, the governor's office stated no documents are available for release in connection with the request for records.

Members of the advisory group stated previously a decision was made early not to take minutes of meetings because the advisory group members are volunteers and are donating their time to the advisory group while spending time away from their practices as physicians.

Lee P. Webber president of the Vigilance Committee, stated, in part: "The governor’s attack on transparency must be aborted now. We are calling on you, the senators of the 35th Liheslaturan Guåhan, to act with deliberate speed and bring transparency to our government."

The committee called on Guam senators to take action.

"The stated purpose of the Vigilance Committee is to seek compliance with the Open Government Law and the Sunshine Reform Act by public officials and government representatives; and to promote ways to improve the dissemination and disclosure of information to the general public, including, but not limited to, the following: detecting violations; causing the enforcement thereof; and working on strengthening the laws of disclosure on all fronts," Webber stated.

The Vigilance Committee also pointed out that early in the pandemic, one of the first actions taken by the administration was "to gut the Open Government Law denying the right of the people and their ability to hold their government accountable."

The administration has stated only the required publication of meeting announcements was suspended because of social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now the governor has told us that the Physicians Advisory Council ‒ which exists to advise the governor on matters related to the spread of COVID-19 through coordination and expert advice ‒ is neither complying with the Open Government Law nor has it observed the rudimentary principles and requirements of every deliberative body," the committee stated.

The Vigilance Committee is a nonprofit organization dedicated to requiring compliance with the Open Government Law and the Sunshine Reform Act, according to Webber.

The administration was working on a response to the Vigilance Committee's press release but none was available as of press time.