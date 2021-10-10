People who are at least 65 years old and who have received their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago can get their free booster shot in the villages starting Monday.

The Joint Information Center on Thursday night released the final schedule of the village-based booster vaccination clinics.

This comes a day after Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Art San Agustin presented the plan to mayors, who approved the schedules.

Residents are asked to call their mayor's office for an appointment.

"The response has been very positive and grateful," said Mayors' Council of Guam Vice President Robert Hofmann, mayor of Sinajana, after his office started contacting the village's senior citizens.

Sinajana will be the site of the first village-based booster vaccination clinic on Monday, for residents of Sinajana, Hagåtña and Agana Heights.

"We've been making calls and will send out a flyer with the meals (Friday)," he said.

Village booster vaccinations will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., from Oct. 11 to Nov. 18, as scheduled below:

Monday, Oct. 11: Sinajana Mayor's Office for Sinajana, Hagåtña and Agana Heights.

Tuesday to Thursday, Oct. 12 to 21: University of Guam Calvo Field House for Mangilao, Barrigada, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Mongmong-Toto-Maite and Yona.

Monday, Oct. 18: Humåtak Mayor's office for Humåtak and Malesso'.

Wednesday, Oct. 20: Hågat Gym for Hågat and Sånta Rita-Sumai.

Thursday, Oct. 21: Inalåhan Mayor's Office for Inalåhan and Talo'fo'fo.

Monday, Oct. 25: Dededo Senior Center for Dededo.

Wednesday, Oct. 27: Asan Maina Mayor's Office, for Piti and Asan Maina.

Nov. 1, Monday: Yigo Gym, for Yigo.

Thursday, Nov. 18: Tamuning Senior Center for Tamuning.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Despite the village schedules, DPHSS officials told mayors Wednesday that no eligible person would be turned away if they show up at a different village.

This means a Dededo resident, for example, can get his or her booster shot in Yigo or Asan Maina, and vice versa.

The village vaccination clinics are a result of the DPHSS and Mayors' Council of Guam partnership.

DPHSS said there will also be COVID-19 testing at the booster vaccination sites for the elderly with symptoms, so they can be immediately referred for monoclonal antibody treatment and hopefully avoid hospitalization.

Booster shots for others

Even with the opening of village-based booster vaccinations, the ongoing Pfizer booster vaccination at the UOG Calvo Field House and the Micronesia Mall will continue.

Unlike the village clinics, the UOG and Micronesia Mall booster vaccination clinics are open to anyone who is eligible for a Pfizer booster shot, including those 65 and older, anyone 18 and older with underlying conditions, and anyone 18 and older with an elevated risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of the nature of their job such as health care workers, law enforcement, fire fighters and teachers, among others.

Booster shot appointments can be made online via tinyurl.com/vaxguam.