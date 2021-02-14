Village-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

Village-based vaccinations will be held this coming week at Inarajan, Mangilao and Agat.

According to the Joint Information Center, the Department of Public Health and Social Services will be:

• Inarajan Mayor’s Office on Feb. 15;

• Mangilao Senior Citizen Center on Feb. 16; and

• Agat Gym on Feb. 19.

Up to 100 doses will be administered at each location, the JIC stated.

Village-based clinic hours are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Although walk-ins are accepted, eligible village residents are encouraged to register with their respective mayor’s office.

UOG Fieldhouse

The COVID-19 vaccination clinics resume on Tuesday, February 16 through Saturday, February 20. These clinics will prioritize those due for their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. Those due for their second dose of the vaccine may get their second dose up to four (4) days early. Due to limited supply, Pfizer-BioNTech first doses will be limited to 60 per hour for eligible individuals. No first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered.

Although all appointment slots are booked through February 13, walk-ins are being accepted. Walk-ins wishing to avoid long wait times are discouraged from arriving at the 1 p.m. hour. Average wait times during this hour are generally 2-3 times longer than those later in the afternoon or early evening.

Upon arrival, individuals 70 years and older will be sent to the front of the line. Please bring a digital or hard copy appointment confirmation, a photo ID, and proof of Guam residency (Guam Driver's License, Guam ID, Green Card, US or FSM Passport, H1B or H2B visas for skilled workers). Those due for their second dose are reminded to bring their COVID-19 immunization card. This ensures quicker processing and proper documentation.