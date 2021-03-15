Village-based, homebound vaccinations resume for residents needing 2nd dose

Residents requiring a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will have multiple ways to get the potentially lifesaving shot this week.

The Joint Information Center announced clinics will continue at the University of Guam Calvo Field House from Tuesday, March 16, through Saturday, March 20. In addition to those needing a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, eligible residents also can receive their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at UOG. Residents are encouraged to schedule an appointment online, since only a limited number of walk-in patients will be seen at the clinic.

Meanwhile, village-based vaccinations are also being offered. Today, the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be given out at the Inarajan Mayor's Office. Homebound residents of the southern village, in addition to those who live in Merizo, Dededo, Agat, Sinajana, Chalan Pago, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Anigua and Guma Trankilidat, will receive their second dose of both available vaccines.

Interested residents can call their village mayors to register for this service, which will continue through Thursday. Residents who are not homebound can also receive a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Tuesday at the Mangilao senior center, or Friday at the Agat gym.

Guam has 28,157 individuals fully immunized, the JIC has stated. According to data published by NPR, our island has the second highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the nation, and is the leading territory in terms of fully vaccinating its population.

Recently, President Joe Biden announced plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all American adults by May 1.

"The White House COVID-19 Response Team has concluded that our accelerated vaccination efforts will enable prioritized vaccinations to be far enough along by end of April that all eligibility restrictions for vaccinations can be lifted by May 1st," the Biden administration stated.

Locally, decisions on who is eligible for these vaccines are made by a group called the Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee. Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, told The Guam Daily Post this committee should be discussing the president's plans in a meeting scheduled for today – noting that the federal announcement is "very similar" to Adelup's goals and that the island is "already ahead with vaccination eligibility."