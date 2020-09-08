Village mayors continue emergency food distribution this week

The distribution of emergency food commodities continues this week.

The island’s village mayors have stepped up to assist the Guam Department of Education in giving out meals to thousands of families during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

GDOE, which is manages the federally-funded The Emergency Food Assistance Program, or TEFAP, handled distribution through the summer but needed to shift its focus to the new school year. Superintendent Jon Fernandez personally requested mayors' partnership in implementing village-based emergency food assistance distribution.

Distribution in each village will be available to village constituents only, and residents should call their mayor's office for more information, according to the Joint Information Center.

Residents are asked to stay in their cars and wear their masks. Staffers will come up to them.

The distribution method will be a drive-thru or door-to-door delivery to provide easier access to food commodities for residents, while also minimizing traffic-related issues.

Recipients will receive one bag of food commodities per household including egg noodles, elbow macaroni, cereal, instant milk, canned pears, peaches, beef stew and lentils.