Village meetings set to discuss impending power, water disconnections

Local utilities are holding a series of meetings with residents over how to settle overdue bills.

Three village outreach events have been scheduled to help the thousands of customers who have debts with either the Guam Power Authority or Guam Waterworks Authority. Representatives from both agencies will be on hand to share information about payment plans and how families can avoid interruptions.

The first meeting will be held at the Barrigada Community Center on May 19.

Residents will be given another chance to meet with the utility agencies on May 21 at the Piti social hall.

A third meeting, the final outreach announced so far, is scheduled for May 26 at the Dededo Senior Citizen Center.

All meetings will be held from 9 a.m.-noon.

Representatives handling the Emergency Rental Assistance program, which can help pay for utilities, will also be present at the meetings, according to a release from GPA.

For the past year, GPA and GWA did not penalize those who were not current on their utility bills, to help Guamanians who lost their jobs or lost working hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Consolidated Commission on Utilities approved resuming disconnections on June 1 in a March meeting.

GWA is encouraging customers to contact the agency or use the online customer portal at https://gwa.custhelp.com to sign up for a payment plan to avoid disconnection.

GPA has opted to automatically enroll most residential and commercial customers with past-due account balances of $25 or more in a payment plan come June.

Residential post-paid and commercial customers will be enrolled in a 12-month payment plan. For residential prepaid customers, this means 50% of each payment will be applied to their past-due balance.