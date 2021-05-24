Barrigada

• Barrigada Mayor's Office contact information: 671-734-3737/3859 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; email barrigadaoffice@gmail.com; or fax 734-1988.

• Residents must leash their pets per P.L. 31-05, Guam Laws Every Pet Owner Should Know, also known as the Leash Law, forms are available at the mayor's office.

• Residents who are seeking to dispose of certain white goods and metals can bring these specific items to the Barrigada Mayor's Office. Accepted items are: refrigerators, water heaters, washers, dryers, freezers, microwaves and loose metals. Hours of dropoff are: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

• Deadline to drop off used car batteries is May 27. Hours of dropoff are: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

• Emergency food commodities will be provided to residents of Barrigada from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 25 at the Tiyan Carnival Grounds. The office will be closed during this time and will reopen at 2 p.m.