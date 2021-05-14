Agat

• The Agat Mayor's Office is working with GUMA, Guam Unique Merchandise & Arts, - I Bisinun Mami Project to collect a list of potential and existing home-based businesses in the village of Agat. The data collected will be posted and used for the Agat Village Resource Directory for anyone looking for the different types of services offered. If you or anyone you know would like to be added to this listing, you can call the office or email agatmo.2017@gmail.com

• USDA Distribution for Agat residents only will be held on May 25. It starts at 9 a.m. and will continue as long as supplies last. Be prepared to give household information to staff. Stay in your vehicle and all individuals in the vehicle must wear a mask.

• Mayor's verifications must be called in 24 hours in advance. Same-day requests will be available for pickup one hour after request has been made.

• Agat residents who want to post upcoming milestones or announcements on the village's social media pages may call the office at 565-2524/4335 or email the info to Agatmo.2017@gmail.com.

• Residents are reminded to leash their dogs. Citations will be issued to those in violation of the Guam Leash Law (10GCA, Chapter 35, Article 1, Section 34102 and 34116).