Barrigada:

Phone: 734-3737/3859

Email: barrigadaoffice@gmail.com

Fax: 734-1988

• Residents who are 60 years old and older who are homebound and wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccination must meet the following criteria prior to requesting to be placed on the Homebound listing. The Department of Public Health and Social Services will be offering home vaccinations to persons who are: bed-bound, frail, and homebound by reason of illness or incapacitating disability. It is for individuals who are unable to perform at least two of the following activities of daily living without personal assistance, stand-by assistance, supervision or cues: Eating, dressing, bathing, toileting, transferring in and out of bed/chair and walking. Please contact our office for further assistance.

• Drive-thru emergency food distribution for the residents of Barrigada will be from 8-10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at the Tiyan Carnival Grounds. The office will be closed during this time and we will resume normal business hours at 10:30 a.m. Residents are to remain in their vehicle, have their face mask on properly, provide a photo I.D., and physical home address. For the residents of Barrigada only and while supplies last.

• Residents needing verifications or essential emergency assistance, a walk-up service window is available at the front of the office, or you can contact the Mayor’s Office.

• Applications for Social Security Cards and passports are available at the office.

• Residents are urged to leash their pets as we have had numerous concerns about stray dogs chasing residents, and destroying livestock and crops. In compliance with P.L. 31-05, Guam Laws Every Pet Owner Should Know also known as the Leash Law, forms are available at our office.