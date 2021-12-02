Village vaccinations for kids to elderly begin today

Children as young as 5, their parents and grandparents can soon get their COVID-19 vaccinations together, near where they live, with a new series of village-based vaccination clinics that start today.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services, mayors and the governor's office are rolling out the family village COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Available at the village-based clinics are first and second doses for those 5 years old or older, and booster shots for those at least 18 years old.

"Families can come together to a place they are already familiar with," Mayors' Council of Guam Vice President Robert Hofmann said Tuesday.

Hofmann, mayor of Sinajana, said the village-based vaccine clinics underscore "how vital municipal governments play in the delivery of health care to our community."

"Whether it’d be health checks, or immunizations, etc., by being very close, it helps those who have transportation issues or have anxiety about going to other places so they’ve come to trust the outreaches that are held," he said.

Hofmann said the mayors suggested that the village vaccinations be held in the afternoon when classes are over, so that more families would be able to bring their kids and the elderly.

The December village-based clinics will be from 2:30 to 6 p.m., which is a change from prior village vaccination clinics that were held in the morning.

Barrigada: Thursday, Dec. 2, Barrigada Mayor's Office.

Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Friday, Dec. 3, MTM Community Center.

Piti/Asan-Maina: Tuesday, Dec. 7, Asan-Maina Mayor's Office.

Talo'fo'fo': Friday, Dec. 10, Talo'fo'fo' Gym.

Agana Heights: Monday, Dec. 13, Agana Heights gym.

Sinajana/Hagåtña/Ordot-Chalan Pago: Tuesday, Dec. 14, Sinajana Mayor's Office.

Hågat/Santa Rita-Sumai: Wednesday, Dec. 15, Hågat Gym.

Humåtak: Thursday, Dec. 16, Humåtak Mayor's Office

Yona: Friday, Dec. 17, Dec. 17, Yona Gym.

Yigo: Monday, Dec. 27, Yigo Gym.

Besides these, DPHSS and its partner agencies have been holding vaccination clinics at the following sites:

University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao: Daily, except Thursdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo: Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m.

DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center in Inalåhan: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon.

Hofmann said the mayor's offices in Dededo and Tamuning are also recommending a village-based clinic, separate from the ones held in DPHSS clinics or the schools.

Residents are encouraged to make online appointments by visiting tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme, or by calling their mayor's office.

Curbside vaccination is also available for persons with disabilities, DPHSS said.

"With the omicron variant now a concern in other places, which we hope won't reach Guam, all the more reason that we need to vaccinate more people and get booster shots for those at least 18 (years old)," Hofmann said.