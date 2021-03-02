Villages and neighborhoods could be renamed through a process to make their spelling or new designations conform to new CHamoru language rules.

The island did it once before: changing the capital from “Agana” to “Hagåtña.” The process wasn’t without its controversy, and Robert Underwood, a member of the Kumisión i Fino’ CHamoru yan i Fina’nå’guen i Hestoria yan i Lina’la’ i Taotao Tåno’, expects there to be debates about these upcoming proposals.

“The Kumision is responsible for Guam place names. Its mandate is to restore and maintain CHamoru place names as much as possible,” Underwood, a former congressman, said. “Of course this will involve some level of controversy. First of all, not all people agree on place names. Different people have different opinions. Part of our plan is to have extended conversations with knowledgeable people in each village as suggested by the mayors, and then we will have public hearings on these proposed place names.”

Conforming village names to Guam’s newly adopted CHamoru orthography would rename “Dededo” to “Dedidu,” Underwood said. Though he acknowledged for some residents simply seeing a different spelling could cause “dissonance,” the eventual softening of previous opposition about the capital’s spelling could show a willingness to adopt these reforms down the road.

“It was beset with, ‘Oh people will never say Hagåtña. We have to change all our letterheads. It’s going to be expensive.’ It changed; we haven’t had a heart attack, and now people say Hagåtña without too much trouble.”

It may be a more difficult, and certainly less clear process for some villages. It was rare anyone called the area above Hagåtña as “Agana Heights” before the war, according to Underwood, who also noted that Santa Rita is also post-war creation and may be also the subject of some debate on what it should be called. The names of portions of villages are also being considered. Underwood said this component of the commission’s efforts addresses philosophical questions of entitlement to land.

“Who gets to name places like ‘Jonestown?’ Do developers get to name places, or do place names belong to the public? And if place names belong to the public, not to a private landowner, then obviously the Kumision has to get involved in that process,” Underwood, a resident of the Tamuning neighborhood said. “In the future, if Underwood decides to build a bunch of houses over there in Sinajana and he decides to call that half of Sinajana: ‘Underwoodville.’ Is that legitimate? I don’t believe so.”

These conversations will be held in public meetings with municipal planning councils and other residents. Eventually, the Kumision will determine the names of villages through a formal resolution. Once that decision is made, however, there won’t be much oversight from the group.

“It’s a regulatory function, but it isn’t a regulatory function like the (Environmental Protection Agency). We don’t have policing authority. We don’t have a scientific calculation of how much' contamination you’re doing so we’re going to cite you and fine you,” Underwood said. “After a while, people will just get used to it. But some items that appear to be very controversial, in the end, are not going to be controversial. Other items, which will appear to be a no-brainer, will become very controversial.”

Inarajan or Inalåhan

Although it will take six months to a year before the Kumision holds public hearings, a bill has been introduced to rename Inarajan in Guam law to “Inalåhan.” The measure’s author Sen. Telo Taitague said she introduced it at the request of village leaders, but only after receiving assurances that it had wide support among residents. The mayor and Municipal Planning Council are attempting to formally use the CHamoru spelling of their hometown in time for this year’s fiesta. Taitague also plans to introduce bills to rename Agat, Umatac, and Merizo to their respective CHamoru spellings once those villages also obtain support from their own residents.

“We have to hurry to do this because the names are being lost as people die off. My personal level of knowledge is pretty minimal about place names – other than what I see on maps. And yet there are people with very rich memories of the names of places,” Underwood said. “There are place names that have been revived. We all call it Tiyan now, but 30 years ago nobody would’ve called it Tiyan – it would’ve been (Naval Air Station), or NAS Barrigada. But because they officially decided to call it Tiyan, we’re all calling it Tiyan. We even have a high school named after it. Who else has a high school named after their abdomen?”