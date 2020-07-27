Rebecca S. Villagomez is the new principal of Yokota Middle School at Yokota Air Base in Fussa, Japan.

Villagomez has a bachelor's degree in education and was named valedictorian of her graduating class of 2005 from the University of Guam. In 2007, she received a master's degree in administration and supervision from UOG. In 2017, she was awarded a doctor of education degree in teaching and learning, with a mixed concentration in instructional assessment and professional development, from Argosy University in Hawaii.

"Her professional experience includes roles at the elementary and secondary levels as a teacher, curriculum coordinator, instructional coach and school administrator," the Department of Defense Education Activity stated in a press release. "She was one of the teacher leaders to help create district standards-based assessments and curriculum documents, which include curriculum alignment, maps, guides and sample lesson plans for the Guam Department of Education."

Villagomez also was a DODEA educator in Japan, where she was selected to be the teacher literacy leader and served as a member of the instructional leadership team. As a curriculum coordinator and an assistant principal, she worked with the school's leadership team to help revise and monitor the school's improvement plan and assisted with the school and district-level professional development, according to the press release. Her most recent role was as an assistant principal at Robert D. Edgren Middle/High School at Misawa Air Base in Japan. Her educational experiences have allowed her to grow professionally with each of the eight different schools she has served, the release stated.

"Villagomez considers her parents and husband to be the most influential people in her career. She values family time with her husband and two children," the statement added. "She feels blessed, honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to work for DODEA in the Pacific East District and work alongside the faculty, staff, students, parents and community at Yokota Middle School as the principal."