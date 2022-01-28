A dog groomer facing federal charges in a case that involves 2 pounds of methamphetamine and morphine pills could find herself back in the Department of Corrections after she allegedly committed multiple violations while on pretrial release.

Defendant Vhavna Kumari Damai appeared Thursday before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.

U.S. Probation alleged that Damai failed to report for three drug tests scheduled over the past month, adding that two of her drug test results were inconclusive, so the samples had to be sent to a lab.

“I know you completed inpatient treatment, but it appears you are having some troubles,” Bordallo said.

Damai remains out of prison.

She is scheduled to return to court Feb. 17.

In early 2021, Damai admitted in federal court she used methamphetamine and marijuana multiple times.

She has since pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Prosecutors allege that Damai was caught with approximately 2 pounds of meth with 100% purity, morphine pills, a drug ledger and about $32,531 in cash.

Prosecutors say the alleged conspiracy spanned from January 2019 to July 5, 2020.