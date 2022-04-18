A violent attack on a child was caught on a store’s video surveillance camera and circulated on social media on Monday.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the case.

Oliver Jasen De Soto, 41, was arrested on suspicion of abuse of the incompetent - neglect, aggravated assault, child abuse - violent, and simple assault, according to prison records.

He was taken to the Department of Corrections jail on Monday afternoon.

The attack occurred at NCS Mart parking lot in Dededo.

The surveillance video shows the suspect ran up to the child who was on a bicycle in the store parking lot and allegedly kicked the child, causing the boy to fall to the ground. The suspect is then seen allegedly kicking and punching the child multiple times before running away.

The victim’s condition is not known.

Guam police have yet to release details of the incident.

Prison record

De Soto’s criminal record dates back to 2000, according to prison records.

November 2000: Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting arrest, and assault on a peace officer.

April 2002: Aggravated assault, family violence and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

February 2003: Criminal mischief and family violence.

March 2003: Criminal trespass, burglary, and criminal mischief.

July 2003: Assault, family violence, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

November 2005: Aggravated assault, terrorizing, and family violence.

November 2005: Possession, illegal delivery, dispensing, and manufacturing of a controlled substance, assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

November 2005: Assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

January 2006: Family violence, aggravated assault, and abuse of an incompetent.

May 2006: Theft of a motor vehicle.

March 2009: Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, improper storage, open container.

January 2013: Terrorizing, family violence, assault against a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

February 2015: Assault and family violence.

March 2017: Two counts of criminal mischief.

April 2017: Harassment, stalking, criminal mischief, terrorizing, and family violence.

November 2017: Family violence, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.