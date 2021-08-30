Virgin Orbit has received the Federal Aviation Administration's go-signal to begin operations to launch rockets using Boeing 747 aircraft from Andersen Air Force Base following a review of its environmental impact on humans and endangered species.

"After reviewing and analyzing available data and information on existing conditions and potential impacts, the FAA has determined the proposed action would not significantly affect the quality of the human environment. Therefore, the preparation of an environmental impact statement is not required, and the FAA is issuing this Finding of No Significant Impact. The FAA has made this determination in accordance with applicable environmental laws and FAA regulations," according to the FAA decision issued Aug. 23.

Daniel Murray executive director, Office of Operational Safety for the FAA, signed the decision.

The company's plan to begin operations on Guam was first announced in 2019.

Virgin Orbit plans to conduct launches using a 747 carrier aircraft from Andersen, including LauncherOne rocket operations over the Pacific Ocean east of Guam. The company proposed it would conduct a maximum of 25 launches over five years with a maximum of 10 launches in any one year starting as soon as this year.

"The proposed action would not result in any ground-disturbing activities and would not require any construction or modification of facilities at Andersen AFB. Proposed carrier vehicle operations would occur on existing apron, taxiway, and runway surfaces and there would be no changes to these areas. Carrier vehicle operations would be similar to military activities currently conducted on the same aprons, taxiways, and runways. The Proposed Action represents a very small percentage of existing military operations at Andersen AFB. Given the above, the FAA is making a finding of 'no historic properties affected' for the proposed action," according to the FAA.

Sonic boom

The carrier aircraft would take off from Andersen and fly south to the drop point. Once at the drop point, the rocket would be released at an altitude of 35,000-40,000 feet. Within 20 seconds of releasing the rocket, it would be flying at supersonic speeds.

Impulse sounds may include a sonic boom from the LauncherOne rocket, according to the FAA.

"The Launcher One rocket would be released from the carrier aircraft over the ocean away from populated areas south of Guam, at an altitude of 35,000 to 40,000 feet above mean sea level. No sonic boom would intersect with land or human-sensitive receptors. The closest sonic boom to the coast with a magnitude of 1.0 pounds per square foot (PSF) or greater is located approximately 75 nautical miles south-southwest of Guam," according to the FAA.

"Based on the estimated sound levels, the frequency with which the sonic booms may occur over the course of a year, and the relative infrequency with which (Endangered Species Act-) listed marine mammals, sea turtles, and fish may be in the immediate vicinity during those times, sonic booms associated with LauncherOne operations may affect, but are not likely to adversely affect ESA-listed marine mammal, sea turtle, and fish species beneath the LauncherOne flight trajectory," according to the FAA.