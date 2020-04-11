Virtual commissioning ceremony a possibility for 2 UOG ROTC cadets

A virtual commissioning ceremony is a likely scenario for two University of Guam ROTC cadets who, like many of Guam's residents, have had to adapt to a life under the shadows of COVID-19.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a state of public health emergency for island residents and the government of Guam on March 14, which shut down much of the government's operations. UOG switched to online or distance learning for what originally was intended to be a two-week shutdown. The governor has twice extended the emergency declaration, which now is expected to end on May 5. But whether the emergency will be lifted or extended is anyone's guess at this point.

Cadet Kortney Camacho, cadet battalion commander for UOG ROTC, acknowledged that adjusting to the new online learning environment has not been easy.

“Being adaptable and patient is the key to succeeding this semester and preparing for the future,” Camacho said. “I think the biggest challenge and lesson I could grab from the coronavirus situation is that no matter how hard and definitively you plan, the future isn’t promised.”

The commissioning ceremony, during which the cadets will receive their gold bars indicating their second lieutenant rank, is scheduled for May 23, and won't be delayed.

“They’ve earned it,” said Lt. Col. Thomas Anderson, professor of military science at the university. “They’ve put in the hard work to develop their character and grow as leaders. The nation and our island need our ROTC cadets out there as officers providing leadership during this critical moment in time.”

Cadet Christelyn Lopez, who will complete her graduate degree in public administration and become an officer in May, said that although the pandemic brings many uncertainties, “I find comfort in establishing a habitual routine of physical fitness in the mornings or evenings, and that has kept me grounded and focused on continuing my studies and remembering my goals to becoming an Army officer.”