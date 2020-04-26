The 2020 University of Guam Conference on Island Sustainability will be held as a virtual conference series that begins 9 a.m. ChST on May 1. It will continue, at the same time, for the next several Fridays. The virtual conference is accepting registrations at no charge at www.uog.edu/cis2020.

Under the theme “Island Wisdom for a Global Future,” the 11th annual conference will feature sustainability-focused talks by local and international experts.

The coronavirus pandemic will be the focus of the first session on May 1, which will open with presentations from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and UOG President Thomas W. Krise.

Additional presentations will be provided by a panel of environmental and societal leaders from Hawaii, New Zealand and Grenada. Guam will be represented by Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. The panel will discuss and share solutions, solidarity and connections in facing COVID-19 as island communities.

The panelists are all part of the Local2030 Island Network, a group of islands that came together during the UN General Assembly in 2019 with a commitment to locally implement the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.