The Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program of the University of Guam’s School of Health will be hosting a free Dementia Awareness Conference Series over the next four weeks to provide education, training, and awareness on Alzheimer’s and related dementias, according to a press release.

“Dementia can be overwhelming not only for those who have it, but for their caregivers,” said Margaret Hattori-Uchima, dean of the School of Health. “With this virtual conference series, our hope is to improve the quality of life of our loved ones with dementia and of their families and caregivers.”

The virtual conference series is divided into separate tracks for health professionals, the general public, and the Micronesian communities. The series starts this week with the following sessions:

For health professionals:

"Cares Dementia-Related Behavior: Introduction to dementia-related behavior" presented by Veronica Alave, MSN/ED, RN

Time: 3–5 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, March 16

Registration link: http://bit.ly/gwephealthprofessionals

*Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are available as part of this track.

For the Micronesian communities:

"Cares Dementia Care for Families: Understanding Memory Loss" presented by Margaret Hattori-Uchima, PhD, RN, and Kathlina Martin, MSW

Time: 6–8 p.m.

Date: March 17

Registration link: http://bit.ly/gwepmicronesiacommunity

For the general public:

"Positive approach to Care: Maintain your brain: Dementia Risk Reduction and Life after Diagnosis" presented by Melanie Bunn, RN, MS, GNP

Time: 10 a.m. – noon

Date: March 18

Registration link: http://bit.ly/gwepvirtualconferenceseries

The sessions are free and open to the public in Guam and all of Micronesia.

The primary goal of Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program is to transform the health systems serving the region’s elderly and individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias, resulting in improved quality of life. The program aims to fill gaps in elderly care in the region through workforce development, family and caregiver training, engaged community networks and partnerships, and enhancement of the University of Guam nursing assistant training program.