Virtual forum for senatorial candidates

The YOU DECIDE Legislative Forum is a two-day virtual event coming soon, hosted by the Guam Young Professionals, a committee of the Guam Chamber of Commerce.

On July 28, the first forum will feature Republican senatorial candidates. The Democratic candidates will be featured Aug. 4.

The forums will give the candidates a chance to address GYP and Guam Chamber of Commerce members, GYP stated July 14 in a press release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The virtual event will provide voters some insight to the candidates' platforms and hear them address issues that are important to the GYP and the public at large.

Voters who are also members of GYP will be provided insight to the platforms of the candidates, and expose issues valuable to the organization.