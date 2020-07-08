Bill 58-35, or the bill's core purpose to help public parks, may have to be placed as an amendment into the upcoming budget measure in order to move forward on the proposal, according to the bill's author Sen. James Moylan, who held a virtual public forum on the legislation Tuesday. The meeting was broadcast on his Facebook page.

The bill proposes a public-private partnership for the maintenance of public parks. It was introduced back in March 2019. Moylan is now trying to resurrect the measure.

"Of course, we're trying to reopen Guam for our tourism and we know it's important that our tourist do come here to enjoy our beaches and our community, but when they go to the beaches they expect something of the beaches. Especially clean parks and safety for themselves while they're there," Moylan said.

Sen. Kelly Marsh has been critical of the bill, stating that the measure reduces accountability, and that there are already other ways to engage in public-private partnerships on parks.

Concerns, suggestions

Akihiro Tani, general manager at Fisheye Marine Park, said he supports the idea of bringing in private business investment to maintain public parks.

"But I still feel I need more sentences inside this bill to make sure all of Guam residents (have) free access to public parks," Tani said.

The other issue Tani had with the bill was the involvement of businesses. He said the bill makes it seem like, once contracted, the private business has full control.

"Maybe it makes people more reluctant to do it because it leaves all authority to (the) private side, and I don't think it's the way to go for public parks," Tani said.

He suggested creating an official organization, such as a limited liability partnership, so the government would have control during the contract period and have access to accounting records. He also suggested requiring audits to ensure transparency.

Moylan did note that Guam is now under a different economic situation under COVID-19 and it is questionable whether there would still be interest from businesses to engage the government in maintaining parks.

But Benson Au-Yeung, past president to the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Guam, said that even prior to COVID-19, it would still have been a big risk for businesses.

"This is no sure thing. It's a risk for everyone too, for the private sector to be partnered with something like this," Au-Yeung said.