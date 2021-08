Independent Guåhan’s monthly general assembly will focus on environmental issues.

The group is inviting residents to tune in through its Facebook page. The event’s official topic is: “Protecting our environment for future generations.”

Panelists include Sen. Sabina Perez; Austin Shelton, director for the University of Guam’s Center for Island Sustainability and Walter Leon Guerrero, administrator of the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.

The forum will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 2.