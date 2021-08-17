The University of Guam’s Isa Psychological Services Center and the Guam Museum are hosting a virtual tour specially designed for older adults and persons with dementia who might not be able to visit the museum in person.

The tour is part of Isa’s online support groups for family caregivers of persons with dementia being conducted in collaboration with the UOG School of Health’s Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program, according to a press release.

The virtual tour is meant to provide a stimulating and meaningful experience for participants to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Guam Museum Curator Michael Lujan Bevacqua, who holds a doctorate in ethnic studies and specializes in CHamoru history, language, and culture, will be conducting the virtual tours.

The tour will focus on the museum’s second gallery, “I Tasi yan I Tanó,” which translates into “The Sea and the Land.” The exhibit tells the story of the first CHamorus and how they thrived in a Pacific island environment several thousand years ago.

Guam Museum Virtual Tour – “I Tasi yan I Tanó” - will be held:

• 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18

• 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 21

Support group sessions

The family caregiver support group sessions are held remotely on Zoom every Wednesday evening and Saturday morning year-round and are free of charge.

How to participate:

To attend the Guam Museum virtual tour or any of Isa’s upcoming family caregiver online support groups, use the following Zoom links:

• Wednesday Support Group (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.): https://zoom.us/j/92072878067

• Saturday Support Group (10 a.m. to noon): https://zoom.us/j/91243370958

Interested residents also may call or email Dr. Iain Twaddle or Nikolas Gutierrez at (671) 735-2883 or isa@triton.uog.edu or Rhoda Orallo at (671) 735-3277 or nfcspmgr@teleguam.net.