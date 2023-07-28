Virtual panel today over missile threats

The Pacific Center for Island Security, a think tank chaired by former Guam Del. Robert Underwood, will be hosting a virtual panel discussion Friday regarding missile threats, the effectiveness of missile countermeasures and the impact of "the new missile age" on the security of the island.

Titled "At the 'Forward Edge' in the New Missile Age," the panel discussion will include Laura Grego, a senior scientist and the research director of the Global Security Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists nonprofit organization, and Matt Korda, a senior research associate and project manager for the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists.

Underwood will moderate the event, which comes as Guam finds itself in the middle of U.S. military efforts to set up a 360-degree Enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense System on the island. These efforts are in response to national security threats from China, where Guam and its Air Force base are likely to be targeted in case of conflict over Taiwan.

"The end of arms control treaties and the development of missile technology by regional militaries over the past decade has brought the world to a new missile age and a new cycle of threat escalation," Underwood said in a press release announcing the event.

The panel discussion was initially scheduled to take place in late May, but Typhoon Mawar came to pass around that time, battering the island and disrupting services.

"Guam (is) no longer regarded as a 'sanctuary' location by the U.S. military, and our island is increasingly exposed to the lethality of an emerging arms race. Our discussion of these issues with Dr. Laura Grego and Mr. Matt Korda is intended to help us better understand these dynamics from our positioning at the front row of potential conflict," Underwood stated.

With the panel discussion having been delayed, it is now set to take place about two weeks after a legislative town hall meeting on the military's missile defense plans, where Underwood and other members of PCIS delivered testimony outlining issues and concerns with the proposal, in large part due to a lack of information on what is being planned.

The Missile Defense Agency and its military partners are developing an environmental impact statement on the missile defense system, a process that includes gathering public comments, which are due by Aug. 18, and hosting open-house scoping meetings in early August.

Underwood said at the town hall that Guam has become a "first-strike community" in case the U.S. engages in conflict with China.

The PCIS virtual panel discussion will be co-hosted and streamed by PBS Guam on the GovGuam Live channel on YouTube. It will take place at 6 a.m. Friday, local time.