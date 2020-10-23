The Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program is hosting its third and final live Zoom session on how to help prevent senior citizens from falling.

The session is free and will be held from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. The session is open to the elderly in Guam and throughout Micronesia, as well as their family members and caregivers and students in health, social work or related fields.

“One in four older adults experience a fall every year. Though common, there are many ways to prevent falls, increasing the safety and independence of older adults,” said Margaret Hattori-Uchima, dean of the University of Guam School of Health and co-project director of the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program.

Participants will learn about common misconceptions about falling, risk factors that increase falls, and strategies to reduce falls. They will also be guided through the National Council on Aging Falls Free Checkup, learn what to do in the event of a fall, and have an opportunity at the end for a Q&A with Hattori-Uchima, a registered nurse who holds a doctorate in nursing.

The session aligns with Falls Prevention Week, promoted by the National Council on Aging in the month of September to spread knowledge, awareness and resources about the risk of falling and how to prevent falls.

Residents who are interested in participating can register at http://bit.ly/FP102920. To learn more, call 671-735-2652 or email uog.gwep@triton.uog.edu.