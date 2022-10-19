Virtual session supports local caregivers of dementia patients

A year-round program conducted by the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program, also known as GWEP, of the University of Guam School of Health, continues to offer support and guidance virtually for caregivers and community members with dementia, UOG stated in a press release.

Dementia is a term used to describe the loss of a person’s cognitive functioning, such as impaired memory, incapacity to think, or the inability to make decisions, which can restrict an individual from performing daily tasks, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nation’s leading science-based service organization that protects the public’s health.

The program will raise awareness, educate participants and offer training on dementia, including conditions related to it, UOG stated in the release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Recognizing pain and reducing falls are some of the topics covered in sessions for the month of October. There also will be sessions for families and caregivers to learn about some of the legal services the Guam Elder Justice Center can provide, according to the University of Guam program.

This session is a continuation of a monthly series that has the primary objective of instructing family caregivers on how to facilitate reminiscence therapy with older adults and individuals who have this condition. Michael Lujan Bevacqua, curator at the Guam Museum and CHamoru scholar, will give a presentation titled "Reminiscence Therapy and Life Story Writing" on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and Saturday, Oct. 22, both of which will take place via Zoom.

This initiative seeks to create opportunities for family caregivers, interested community members, and health care professionals. Additionally, this creates a community of support for family caregivers who provide in-home care for dementia patients, UOG GWEP stated in the release.

“It's wonderful to provide a service for a community of people.” said Nikolas Gutierrez, co-facilitator of GWEP. “And to be able to provide that information and provide that support, it's a really wonderful and fantastic opportunity.”

Previously, the program went from holding support group sessions every other Wednesday and Saturday to holding sessions every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the entire year.

This Saturday’s session will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., instead of the regular scheduled time of 10 a.m. to noon for this week only, according to the press release.

Anyone who is interested in the subject of dementia care, whether currently, formerly or potentially a caregiver, is welcome to join. The sessions are offered to the public in Guam and throughout Micronesia at no cost.