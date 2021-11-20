A virtual tour for Guam's elderly residents and those with dementia will be available on Nov. 24 and 27.

The University of Guam School of Health's Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program and the Guam Museum partnered together to provide the virtual tour specifically designed for families with elders and those with dementia who are unable to visit the museum in person, according to a press release.

Part four of the tour, which will commence from 6 - 8 p.m. on Nov. 24 and from 10 a.m. - noon on Nov. 27, will be centered on the fifth gallery of the museum, “Ti Geran Måmi." Translating to "A War Not of Our Making," the exhibit will portray what the people of Guam experienced when the island was under Japanese occupation during World War II from 1941 to 1944.

Guam Museum Curator Michael Lujan Bevacqua will be managing the virtual tour. Bevacqua holds a doctorate in ethnic studies and specializes in CHamoru history, language, and culture.

The virtual tour is part of Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program's effort to support those with dementia and their families and caregivers. The tour aims to "provide a stimulating and meaningful experience for participants to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their homes," according to a release.

To attend the Guam Museum virtual tour, use the following Zoom links: