Virus cases decrease but death toll climbs to 262

Guam has been seeing fewer cases of COVID-19 and will soon see the lifting of more pandemic restrictions, but the death toll continues to climb and is now at 262.

Hospitalization rates and stays in local hospitals' intensive care units also have gone down.

"But deaths still occur because some people are still hospitalized and some of them die," Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, said Thursday at a media briefing on COVID-19 data and surveillance.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The rate of patients pronounced dead on arrival also has slowed down, after accounting for 43% of COVID-19-related fatalities from July 8 to Nov. 6, she said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team sent to Guam to help further investigate the island's dead-on-arrival cases still is in its data-gathering phase, Pobutsky told reporters.

Pobutsky also reported that the number of Guam's recent COVID-19 cases has fallen below 40 per day, and the positivity rate is below 6%. There were 25 new cases reported Thursday.

In March and April, there were five to 10 cases a day, she said.

Guam saw a summer surge, reaching more than 300 cases in one day.

The total number of officially reported COVID-19 cases on Guam since March 2020 breached the 19,000 mark by Thursday, and most of the patients have recovered.

"We are averaging about 700 tests per day, but the positivity rate has gone down, which is really, really good. Everything is on the decrease," Pobutsky said.

The latest COVID-19 Area Risk Score, or CAR Score, is 2.5, and the seven-day rolling average of positive test results has gone down to 40 cases per day.

Pobutsky said all age groups continue to see a continued decrease, except for those 0 to 11 years old. That's mainly because, until recently, children 5 to 11 years old were not eligible to be vaccinated.

There is also a continued decrease in both vaccinated and unvaccinated case rates, but the risk to the unvaccinated continues to be more than the vaccinated - up to three times more, Pobutsky said.

As of Thursday, 28 patients remained hospitalized for COVID-19, four of them under intensive care.

2 more deaths

Hours after the DPHSS briefing, the Joint Information Center reported Guam's 261st and 262nd COVID-19-related deaths:

A 40-year-old woman, who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions, died at Guam Regional Medical City on Wednesday. She tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Oct. 23.

A 58-year-old man who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions died at Guam Memorial Hospital on Thursday. He tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Nov. 18.

"The island is saddened with each tragic passing," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a statement. "To their loved ones, (first gentleman Jeff Cook, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio), and I will continue to keep you in our thoughts and prayers. This pandemic has already taken so much. We must remain the course to not let it take anymore from our community."

Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, interim chief medical officer for DPHSS, called on the parents and guardians of children 5 to 11 years old to get their children vaccinated.

"They don't usually get that sick but they help spread COVID to ... people like their parents, grandparents, so we're really trying to push out," Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero said.

He also called on eligible individuals to get booster shots.

Warning on booster shots

At the briefing, Robert Leon Guerrero said Guam recently received a warning from the CDC to follow the CDC guidelines on COVID-19 booster shots.

This means Guam has to make sure it is giving the booster shots only to those who are 65 years old and older, and to people 18 to 64 years old who have health risks or live and work in high-risk areas, Dr. Leon Guerrero said.

CDC is the agency that supplies Guam's COVID-19 vaccines, so it's important that the island complies with the federal agency's rules and guidelines, he said.

"I heard that they (CDC) have been coming down hard on the Immunization Department about they’re hearing rumors that we’re just giving it to anybody that's 18 and above, and that they told us basically to cease and desist," Dr. Leon Guerrero said at the DPHSS briefing.

Some states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island and West Virginia, already have been giving the booster shots to the general adult population.

Annette Aguon, the administrator of the DPHSS Bureau of Communicable Disease Control, said the states that have gone beyond the guidelines will have to deal with the consequences from the CDC.

"We cannot go off script from that just because we want to do it and just because we saw another state do it," she said.

Guam wasn't singled out, but other states also received the same reminder to comply with the CDC booster shot guidelines.

But the booster shots may open up to the general adult population soon after a CDC meeting later in the week, Dr. Leon Guerrero said.

Once that's approved, anyone who received their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago, or got the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, could get the booster shot.

Backlog in death certificates

Guam's death count has been changing from time to time when previously reported COVID-19-related deaths were later classified as not related to the virus or a non-COVID-19 case was later classified as a COVID-19-linked fatality, Pobutsky said.

The main reason for the reclassification or changes to the count was a backlog in the release of death certificates from the Office of Vital Statistics at DPHSS, Pobutsky said.

The recent COVID-19 surge further overwhelmed the already limited staff at the DPHSS Office of Vital Statistics, Pobutsky said.

"We finally played catch-up after a month and a half of not doing death certificates and we’re now good," she said.

That's because the Office of Vital Statistics is undergoing modernization using CDC funding and has been receiving assistance from a member of the visiting CDC team investigating Guam's dead-on-arrival cases.

Pobutsky said it usually takes a couple of weeks before the Office of Vital Statistics gives the death certificates on deaths already reported for people who tested positive for COVID-19 and died.

"Then we have to take a look at the death certificate and make sure that there is a COVID-related cause of death, either immediate, underlying or contributory. If it’s not there, and the physician or the hospital pathologist determines that it’s not related to COVID, and we have to take a look at this," Pobutsky said.

DPHSS has done this several times in the past two years.

"Other times, we had to do a detailed death review with the hospital pathologist, the medical examiner and any physician involved," she said.

In some cases, Pobutsky said, her office gets death certificates that weren’t initially reported to it.

"So we constantly are updating this list. It happens, it’s normal," she said.