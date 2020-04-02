Virus claims third life

An 81-year-old man who contracted COVID-19 died at Guam Memorial Hospital midday Wednesday.

“I told you that Guam must prepare itself for more days of sadness,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Unfortunately, one more of Guam’s COVID-19-positive patients passed away at 11:58 am.”

The patient was admitted to GMH on March 26.

The governor said he suffered from multiple health problems, including diabetes, hypertension, coronary heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“To his family and those who knew him, you have our deepest condolences,” she said following a brief moment of silence at Adelup.

On Tuesday, a 79-year-old man died at the hospital from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. His death came just over a week after the virus claimed the life of 68-year-old Dorothea Jesus.

As of April 1, 77 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Guam, including the three deaths. Eight new cases announced Wednesday evening increased the total.

Six of the patients were tested through the Naval Health Research Center in San Diego. The results were given to the Department of Public Health and Social Services by U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

Eight had traveled to the Philippines, two to the U.S. mainland, one from Hawaii, one from Japan and one from Singapore, according to the profiles released by the Joint Information Center. Fifty-four had no travel history. The breakdown doesn't include the additional eight new cases announced at close to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Nine have since recovered and 65 remain in isolation, according to the information center.

“We are not out of the woods – far from it,” Leon Guerrero said. “We will continue to see the number of cases increase, and unfortunately we must be prepared for more deaths. I am honest with you because saving lives depends not on just the government’s actions – it depends on all of you.”