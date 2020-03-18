Some of Guam's fashion retailers have closed temporarily, while shopping malls have reduced operational hours because of COVID-19 fears and as the flow of tourists and other customers has taken a dramatic plunge.

At Guam Premier Outlets, the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger stores have closed. All retail associates at these locations will continue to receive full pay and benefits for their scheduled shifts during the temporary closure period, the brands' parent company stated.

Even though the situation on Guam differs from that of the United States, the retail stores are taking their obligation seriously for the safety of their employees, said Monte Mesa, general manager of Guam Premier Outlets.

"I believe the government is doing what they can and it's under control," Mesa said. "With the number of cases that were identified, hopefully it remains that way."

Guam's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to five after two more people tested positive Tuesday afternoon.

"We will remain calm and the business will do what they need when it comes to the health and safety of their employees," Mesa said.

Other closures at the GPO include Famous Footwear and Naturalizer.

Micronesia Mall

In Dededo, the Micronesia Mall on Tuesday announced reduced hours. The new hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, said Fred Yamon, general manager of Micronesia Mall.

While the mall will maintain those temporary operating hours, other stores such as Macy's, Ross Dress for Less, Tango Theatres, and non-food-court restaurants will have their own operating hours, Yamon said.

Agana Shopping Center

The Agana Shopping Center will be operating from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.