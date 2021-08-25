Virus killer salesman pleads guilty

A man accused of selling “Virus Shut Out” lanyards that claim to kill viruses will find out his fate in the District Court of Guam in November.

Defendant Kwong Yau Lam, 67, pleaded guilty to an information that charged him with distribution and sale of unregistered pesticide, conspiracy to distribute an unregistered pesticide and false statement to government agency.

He appeared before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Wednesday.

He faces a maximum of six years in federal prison and deportation.

The court ordered Lam, a Hong Kong citizen, to surrender his passport.

He was allowed to remain out of prison to await sentencing scheduled for Nov. 30.

Virus Shut Out's safety and efficacy against viruses have not been evaluated, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Illegal devices

On March 20, 2020, Lam sold 100 pieces of Taomit Virus Shut Out cards to a merchant in Yigo after he explained that it would protect people from viruses, documents state.

He also sold the products to two other vendors.

The devices were not registered with the EPA in accordance with the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act.

Lam then acquired 900 pieces from a relative in Hong Kong, but the boxes were seized in Hawaii.

He also lied to investigators about selling the devices, documents state.