Guam isn’t the only economy in the region hurt by the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands is anticipating a budget reduction of about $48.4 million as the economy, already distressed by Supertyphoon Yutu, is battered by the effects of the virus.

"The outbreak has essentially brought our tourism industry to a standstill for an undetermined period, causing a severe disruption in revenue," Gov. Ralph Torres wrote in a letter sent to the CNMI legislature Friday night.

The CNMI's government’s budget for the current fiscal year is now $184.8 million as Guam’s northern neighbors brace for a reduction in tourism, he stated.

While the total economic impact for Guam hasn’t been determined, the Guam Visitors Bureau reported 5,128 preliminary cancellations as of Wednesday. Most cancellations came from Korea, followed by Japan. These are the island's two main sources of tourists. Cancellations from Korea totaled 4,606, which included flight bookings from January to April.

The coronavirus originated in China. There are thousands of people in China and several dozen now in other countries that have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“With various travel restrictions already in effect, we expect a drastic decrease in Chinese visitors as high as 75% and more compounding effects as a result of reduced arrivals from other Asian countries due to health concerns while traveling,” the CNMI governor stated in his letter to the legislature.

“Hotel occupancy, retail purchases, and entertainment revenues will also be greatly impacted by the reduction in tourism activity in the coming months.”

Cut spending by more than a quarter

The governor had hoped to see a rebound this fiscal year as recovery from Yutu continued.

Torres said the effect to the budget requires his administration to reduce allotments to all government branches by 28.3 percent.

“We must remain practical in our approach by realigning government spending with available resources,” he said.