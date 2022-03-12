Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, 29th chief of the National Guard Bureau, visited Guam this week and briefly discussed another possible component to the Guam National Guard.

Hokanson visited the Guam guardsmen who are providing security to the missile defense system on Andersen Air Force Base.

He addressed the critical role of the Guam Guard in air missile defense and talked about opportunities for growth with a potential Space National Guard, according to a press release from the Guam National Guard.

The creation of the Space Force has led to discussions about a future Space National Guard. The Congressional Budget Office has reported that one proposal by senior National Guard personnel involves transferring 1,500 personnel in existing Air National Guard and Army National Guard units to the new Space National Guard at a projected cost of about $100 million annually. There will be a one-time cost of about $20 million for the construction of additional facilities.

The CBO also considered a larger version that would consist of 4,900 to 5,800 personnel or about a third of the Space Force. The Department of Defense would incur $385 million to $490 million in additional costs annually to operate and support the larger Space National Guard, according to the CBO. The creation of the larger force also probably would result in one-time costs of $400 million to $900 million for constructing additional facilities and equipping the new units, the CBO stated.

During brief meetings with Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Hokanson recognized Guam, the island's people and its troops.

“Guam is a small island, but it’s big in many ways. We’ve got to be able to defend this because there are so many good people here,” Hokanson said.

“When the Guam National Guard goes somewhere, you have a reputation of making things better than you found them," Hokanson said. “And this is your home, your turf.”